https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2314236Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextSenior woman holding a tote bag mockupMorePremiumID : 2314236View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 4480 x 4480 px | 300 dpi | 162.61 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4480 x 4480 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Senior woman holding a tote bag mockupMore