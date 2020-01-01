https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2314664Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMedical staff wearing gloves to prevent coronavirus contaminationMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2314664View personal and business license JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 791 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2306 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 7373 x 4857 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7373 x 4857 px | 300 dpi | 204.95 MBFree DownloadMedical staff wearing gloves to prevent coronavirus contaminationMore