https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2315064Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextYou look pretty with the mask on your face social template mockupMorePremiumID : 2315064View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.29 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.29 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontYou look pretty with the mask on your face social template mockupMore