https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2315474Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPeople with face masks around the world during coronavirus outbreak social template illustrationMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2315474View personal and business license JPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3638 x 3638 px | 300 dpi Social Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Instagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Facebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 3638 x 3638 px | 300 dpi | 37.9 MBFree DownloadPeople with face masks around the world during coronavirus outbreak social template illustrationMore