https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2315493Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStressed woman infected with coronavirusMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2315493View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1441 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1441 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1441 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1081 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1441 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1081 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3305 x 1860 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadStressed woman infected with coronavirusMore