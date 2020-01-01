https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2315507Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman in a face mask wearing latex gloves while shopping in a supermarket during coronavirus quarantineMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2315507View personal and business license JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 2916 x 4374 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2916 x 4374 px | 300 dpi | 73.02 MBFree DownloadWoman in a face mask wearing latex gloves while shopping in a supermarket during coronavirus quarantineMore