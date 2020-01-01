https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2315567Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextReplace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks due to COVID-19 source WHO social templateMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2315567View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 35.07 MBVectors can scale to any size.A4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3587 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2008 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 2845 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Catamaran by Pria RavichandranDownload Catamaran fontReplace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks due to COVID-19 source WHO social templateMore