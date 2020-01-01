https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2317020Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSocial distancing to protect yourself and others from COVID-19MoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2317020View personal and business license VectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 37.72 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 37.72 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSocial distancing to protect yourself and others from COVID-19More