https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2317475Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPets can not transmit coronavirus social template source WHO vectorMorePremiumID : 2317475View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 38.76 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Love Ya Like A Sister by Kimberly GesweinDownload Love Ya Like A Sister fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllPets can not transmit coronavirus social template source WHO vectorMore