https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2317558Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCovid-19 medical heroes on a pink backgroundMorePremiumID : 2317558View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 20.27 MBTwitter Post PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 20.27 MBYoutube PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 20.27 MBBlog Banner PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 20.27 MBPresentation PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 20.27 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bangers by Vernon AdamsDownload Bangers fontCovid-19 medical heroes on a pink backgroundMore