https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2318606Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWear a mask if you're sneezing or coughing to prevent the spread of coronavirus social template source WHOMorePremiumID : 2318606View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 54.66 MBPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllWear a mask if you're sneezing or coughing to prevent the spread of coronavirus social template source WHOMore