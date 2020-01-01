https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2318871Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKeep your hands clean and don't touch your face during COVID-19 backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2318871View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 61.07 MBFree DownloadKeep your hands clean and don't touch your face during COVID-19 backgroundMore