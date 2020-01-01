https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2319223Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVincent Van Gogh wearing a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic public domain remix MorePremiumID : 2319223View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3851 x 3851 px | 300 dpi | 167.01 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3851 x 3851 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vincent Van Gogh wearing a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic public domain remix More