https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2320380Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNovel coronavirus under the microscope on a blue background psd mockupMorePremiumID : 2320380View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 213.98 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Novel coronavirus under the microscope on a blue background psd mockupMore