https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2322673Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChildren need adults' love and attention during COVID-19 social template MorePremiumID : 2322673View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 16.64 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Montserrat by Julieta UlanovskyDownload Montserrat fontChildren need adults' love and attention during COVID-19 social template More