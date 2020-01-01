https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2323513Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCOVID-19 is in the air, wear a mask social templateMorePremiumID : 2323513View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.92 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.92 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gloria Hallelujah by Kimberly GesweinDownload Gloria Hallelujah fontCOVID-19 is in the air, wear a mask social templateMore