https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2324429Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDiverse colleagues having a conference through a tv screenMorePremiumID : 2324429View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3918 x 2612 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3918 x 2612 px | 300 dpi | 58.58 MBDiverse colleagues having a conference through a tv screenMore