https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2328178Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman assembling a jigsaw puzzle of Nyhavn, Copenhagen during coronavirus quarantine.MoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2328178View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 6583 x 4389 px | 300 dpi Banner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 6583 x 4389 px | 300 dpi | 165.37 MBFree DownloadWoman assembling a jigsaw puzzle of Nyhavn, Copenhagen during coronavirus quarantine.More