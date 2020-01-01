rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2328472
Physical distancing to flatten the curve. This image is part our collaboration with the Behavioural Sciences team at…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Physical distancing to flatten the curve. This image is part our collaboration with the Behavioural Sciences team at Hill+Knowlton Strategies to reveal which Covid-19 messages resonate best with the public. Learn more about this collection here: rawpixel.com/coronavirus

More
FreePersonal and Business use
ID : 
2328472

View personal and business license 

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :
©2020 Rawpixel Ltd.

Physical distancing to flatten the curve. This image is part our collaboration with the Behavioural Sciences team at Hill+Knowlton Strategies to reveal which Covid-19 messages resonate best with the public. Learn more about this collection here: rawpixel.com/coronavirus

More