https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2328746Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTulip flower with washi tape on a sage green background design resourceMorePremiumID : 2328746View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1666 x 2500 px | 300 dpi | 26.06 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1666 x 2500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Tulip flower with washi tape on a sage green background design resourceMore