https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2329210Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman putting together a jigsaw puzzle during self quarantineMorePremiumID : 2329210View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5077 x 3385 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5077 x 3385 px | 300 dpi | 98.38 MBWoman putting together a jigsaw puzzle during self quarantineMore