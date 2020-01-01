https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2330247Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIndian woman in a saree drink coffee from a paper cup mockup MorePremiumID : 2330247View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5499 x 3667 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5499 x 3667 px | 300 dpi | 115.42 MBIndian woman in a saree drink coffee from a paper cup mockup More