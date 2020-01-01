https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2332470Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextReminder of keeping 2m apart printed on the sidewalk in UK for physical distancingMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2332470View personal and business license JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 61.07 MBFree DownloadReminder of keeping 2m apart printed on the sidewalk in UK for physical distancingMore