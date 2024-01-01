rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2332510
Pompano chromolithograph (n.d.) by Samuel Kilbourne. Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pompano chromolithograph (n.d.) by Samuel Kilbourne. Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2332510

View CC0 License

Pompano chromolithograph (n.d.) by Samuel Kilbourne. Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More