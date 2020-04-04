https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2332525Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman in the window of her apartment during self quarantine due to the covid-19 pandemic in Britain. APRIL 4, 2020 - BATH, UKMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2332525View personal and business license Editorial use only JPEGTIFFPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2912 x 1638 px | 300 dpi Presentation TIFF 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi Facebook Cover TIFF 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi Blog Banner TIFF 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi Twitter Post TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Youtube TIFF 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi HD TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 2912 x 1638 px | 300 dpi | 27.33 MBFree DownloadWoman in the window of her apartment during self quarantine due to the covid-19 pandemic in Britain. APRIL 4, 2020 - BATH, UKMore