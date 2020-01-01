Practice social distancing to prevent covid-19. This image is part our collaboration with the Behavioural Sciences team at Hill+Knowlton Strategies to reveal which Covid-19 messages resonate best with the public. Learn more about this collection here: rawpixel.com/coronavirus More Premium ID : 2333146 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD Instagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.18 MB

Facebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.18 MB

Compatible with :