https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2333212
The death of Captain Cook (1785) by John Webber,
Francesco Bartolozzi, and William Byrne. Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2333212

View CC0 License

