https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2333732Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTropical leaves on a concrete wall backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 2333732View personal and business license JPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1875 x 3333 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTropical leaves on a concrete wall backgroundMore