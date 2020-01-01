https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2334851Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWash your hands! This image is part our collaboration with the Behavioural Sciences team at Hill+Knowlton Strategies to reveal which Covid-19 messages resonate best with the public. Learn more about this collection here: rawpixel.com/coronavirusMorePremiumID : 2334851View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 43.96 MBBlog Banner PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 43.96 MBPresentation PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 43.96 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontWash your hands! This image is part our collaboration with the Behavioural Sciences team at Hill+Knowlton Strategies to reveal which Covid-19 messages resonate best with the public. Learn more about this collection here: rawpixel.com/coronavirusMore