https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2337280Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text3D pink triangle pattern on a blue grid background illustrationMorePremiumID : 2337280View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 4667 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 7000 x 4667 px | 300 dpi | 186.95 MB3D pink triangle pattern on a blue grid background illustrationMore