https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2338037Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLarge green textured Monstera leaf illustrationMorePremiumID : 2338037View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 112.18 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Large green textured Monstera leaf illustrationMore