AdjimaPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2346467SaveSaveHand drawn butterfly halftone style sticker with a white border illustrationMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpi | 71.75 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadHand drawn butterfly halftone style sticker with a white border illustrationMore