AdjimaPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2346516SaveSaveHand drawn tulip flower halftone style sticker with a white border illustrationMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2142 x 2998 px | 300 dpi | 69.45 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2142 x 2998 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadHand drawn tulip flower halftone style sticker with a white border illustrationMore