Hand drawn Mesembryanthemum Barbatum (Bearded Fig–Marigold) illustration More Premium Royalty Free PSD Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2860 x 4290 px | 300 dpi | 125.52 MB Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 2860 x 4290 px | 300 dpi