Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2353071SaveSaveVintage Sedum Anacampseros (Loce Restorer) illustrationMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 15.11 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage Sedum Anacampseros (Loce Restorer) illustrationMore