NunnyFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2353874SaveSave3D dark gray elongated hexagonal bipyramid and gray pentagon dodecahedron design elementMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpi | 119.65 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :SaveDownload3D dark gray elongated hexagonal bipyramid and gray pentagon dodecahedron design elementMore