Freehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2356236SaveSaveLet's say no to single-use plastic presentation template vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 21.23 MBFacebook Event Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 21.23 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadLet's say no to single-use plastic presentation template vectorMore