rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
The British Library (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2356335Decorative Paper from page 28 of A Poem on Industry. Addressed to the Citizens of the United States of America (1794).…Save

Decorative Paper from page 28 of A Poem on Industry. Addressed to the Citizens of the United States of America (1794). Original from British Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Decorative Paper from page 28 of A Poem on Industry. Addressed to the Citizens of the United States of America (1794). Original from British Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More