Rijksmuseum (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2357698SaveSaveHopman Ulrich or the cheated stinginess: the bribery (1795) by Cornelis Ploos van Amstel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 818 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2386 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4459 x 6540 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4459 x 6540 px | 300 dpi | 166.9 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadHopman Ulrich or the cheated stinginess: the bribery (1795) by Cornelis Ploos van Amstel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More