rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Rijksmuseum (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2357710Portrait of an old man with a flat wide cap (1756) by Cornelis Ploos van Amstel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally…Save

Portrait of an old man with a flat wide cap (1756) by Cornelis Ploos van Amstel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Portrait of an old man with a flat wide cap (1756) by Cornelis Ploos van Amstel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More