Rijksmuseum (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2357710SaveSavePortrait of an old man with a flat wide cap (1756) by Cornelis Ploos van Amstel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 888 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2591 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4422 x 5974 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4422 x 5974 px | 300 dpi | 151.19 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadPortrait of an old man with a flat wide cap (1756) by Cornelis Ploos van Amstel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More