Freehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2358557SaveSaveThe plastic-less revolution presentation template vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 69.93 MBFacebook Event Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 69.93 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadThe plastic-less revolution presentation template vectorMore