Hand drawn Aloe Brevifolia (Short–Leaved aloe) illustration More Premium Royalty Free PSD Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3011 x 4516 px | 300 dpi | 141.73 MB Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 3011 x 4516 px | 300 dpi