AewFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2361245SaveSaveVectorized banana fruit sticker overlay with a white border design elementMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 21.22 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3499 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3999 x 4000 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :SaveDownloadVectorized banana fruit sticker overlay with a white border design elementMore