Hand drawn Crassula Lactea (Taylor's Parches) illustration More Premium Royalty Free PSD Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2911 x 4367 px | 300 dpi | 136.34 MB Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 2911 x 4367 px | 300 dpi