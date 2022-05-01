Rijksmuseum (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2368744SaveSaveA Part of an Aqueduct in Rome (ca. 1809–1812) by Joseph August Knip. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 742 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2163 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3501 x 2164 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3501 x 2164 px | 300 dpi | 43.38 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadA Part of an Aqueduct in Rome (ca. 1809–1812) by Joseph August Knip. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More