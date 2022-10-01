rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
The British Library (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2369414Decorative Paper from page 442 of The history of Scotland, the thirteenth edition, with alterations and additions (1806).…Save

Decorative Paper from page 442 of The history of Scotland, the thirteenth edition, with alterations and additions (1806). Original from British Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Decorative Paper from page 442 of The history of Scotland, the thirteenth edition, with alterations and additions (1806). Original from British Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More