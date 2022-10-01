The British Library (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2369436SaveSaveDecorative Paper from page 4 of The Works of Mr. Alexander Pope. 2 vol. (1717). Original from British Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2641 x 1760 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2641 x 1760 px | 300 dpi | 26.64 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadDecorative Paper from page 4 of The Works of Mr. Alexander Pope. 2 vol. (1717). Original from British Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More