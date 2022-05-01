rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
The British Library (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2369441Decorative Paper from page 5 of The Works of Mr. Alexander Pope. 2 vol. (1717). Original from British Library. Digitally…Save

Decorative Paper from page 5 of The Works of Mr. Alexander Pope. 2 vol. (1717). Original from British Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Decorative Paper from page 5 of The Works of Mr. Alexander Pope. 2 vol. (1717). Original from British Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More