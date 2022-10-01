rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2371135Plantae Selectae: No. 66&ndash;Rhododendron or Snow&ndash;rose by Georg Dionysius Ehret. Original from The Cleveland Museum…Save

Plantae Selectae: No. 66–Rhododendron or Snow–rose by Georg Dionysius Ehret. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Plantae Selectae: No. 66–Rhododendron or Snow–rose by Georg Dionysius Ehret. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More