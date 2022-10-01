rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2373840Plantae Selectae: No. 58&ndash;Corallodendron or Coral Tree by Georg Dionysius Ehret. Original from The Cleveland Museum of…Save

Plantae Selectae: No. 58–Corallodendron or Coral Tree by Georg Dionysius Ehret. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Plantae Selectae: No. 58–Corallodendron or Coral Tree by Georg Dionysius Ehret. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More